New Delhi: The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week has a lineup of the best designers showcasing their talent on the runway. This year, the fashion week is being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). At the first-ever phygital edition of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, designer Arpita Mehta and Logitech brought a merger of technology and style to the runway. She showcased her latest collection 'Reflections' for fashion lovers.

Logitech teamed up with designer Arpita Mehta for a joint seasonless grand fashion and technological extravaganza by the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week March 16-21. Arpita Mehta, inspired by the Logitech Pebble mouse M350 and the K380 keyboard, showcased customized designed sleeves using her prints. Especially curated for people to match their contemporary professional lifestyle, the sleeves were designed to complement the smooth, organic shape of the devices for everyday multitasking. Crafted with delicate and tasteful pastel colours, the designer sleeves offer a comfortable fit and stay true to the brand's minimalistic approach that resonates with the modern-day lifestyle of consumers.

Speaking about the collaboration Arpita Mehta said, "It has been an absolute pleasure to associate with FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week and Logitech this season. The process has been very enriching as it was my first digital show, and the format was new for me. I absolutely enjoyed working on it as it allowed me to give an experience of my collection and inspiration outside of the traditional runway. With Lakmé Fashion Week & the Fashion Design Council of India coming together, the experience has been even more thrilling. This season collaborating with Logitech is exciting and very special to me as we both share the same ethos. I've kept the collection easy breezy with our signature detailing, making it perfect for a getaway to your favourite holiday destination or a brunch date."

Arpita Mehta’s Logitech Inspired Summer 2021 Look

The Logitech concept inspired Arpita Mehta to bring forth a collection called “Reflections” that explored the unique style elements within women. There were four distinct strong prints curated with care for this unique association.

Starting with florals for the versatile woman, Arpita moved to abstract prints for the bold strong user, then onto the whimsical leaf design for the boho-chic woman and Arpita finally ended with the buttiprint for the understated dresser.

The summer palette came alive for the collection and comprised a variety of soothing hues, which was also divided into a quartet of shades. There were neutral sand tones, and relaxing ocean colours that brought in variations of summer blue, yellow of the mango and the flame red inspired by the setting sun.

Set against the waves of the summer sea, Arpita’s beach-cum- resort collection was a fantasy of prints and silhouettes that were also cleverly reflected on the Logitech keyboard.

Arpita kept the silhouettes in her characteristic style. There were easy, breezy, flowing, sheer, tiered skirts, swirling capes, comfortable kaftans, relaxed, slouchy, summer pants and bralettes. Strappy maxis with tasselled décolleté, the bralette and slashed sheer beach skirt, languid kaftans detailed with tantalizing fringes and tassels along with Arpita’s signature draped sari and tiny blouse in soft prints were eye-catchers.

Mirror work was discreetly brought in to edge the beach robes. Shades of blueprints on white gave the ruffled blouse, pre-stitched saris, beach covers and light summer jackets a holiday/resort vibe. The crossover mini splashed with sea blueprint and multiple fringes gave a fun element to the garment.

Shades of sun yellow in an abstract print on a sheer base lit up the draped skirt-saris, shararas with tiny choli and voluminous kaftan. The colour red entered for a sleek, slim maxi skirt and luxe mirror work jacket – both ideal for an afternoon brunch, while the will-power maxi with faux sleeves will work for sunset soirées.

The detailing was restricted to suede fringes, tassels and cowries that added a touch of feminine glamour to the holiday, resort-style ensembles.

The coming months will surely prove very fashionable for stylists when they opt for Arpita Mehta’s fashion-forward looks from her “Reflections” collection in collaboration with Logitech.