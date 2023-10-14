Home

Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning entrance on Friday night at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 as a showstopper for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal - Watch video!

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: The Lakme Fashion Week delivers us the most cutting-edge fashion each year. The runway this year featured a lovely abundance of reimagined silhouettes, fine craftsmanship, and more. Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Mumbai on Friday. She left the entire internet gasping for oxygen in her sexy all-black avatar. The fashion week is simply keeping up its sparkle after a thriving commencement.

Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph in All-Black

Janhvi Kapoor’s black and gold hot combo did a great job of bringing the stage’s sparkle to life. Amit Aggarwal’s dress featured a cutaway in the breast and a body-skimming skirt. The strapless bustier top has a plunging V neckline, a wraparound black-silver design, cut-outs on the back, an asymmetric skirt, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem-length that bares the stomach. She paired it with a skirt that had a body-sculpting contour, a dipped waistline, rhinestone accents, and a gathered pattern in the front.

Centre-parted open wavy hair, metallic chrome nails, high heels, smokey eye makeup, dramatic winged kohl-lined eyes, and feathery brows, are just a few of the accompaniments Janhvi Kapoor’s team used to create her show-stopping appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor Sets The LFW Stage on Fire – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

Janhvi Kapoor walked the runway for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the fashion show. The official handle of Lakme Fashion Week shared photos and videos from the event. The caption on Janhvi Kapoor’s scintillating picture read, “@janhvikapoor for NEXA Presents Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor Channelises Her Inner Goddess:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Janhvi Kapoor’s fans swamped the comment section with love and appreciation. They dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “What a goddess she is…😍😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Electrifying🔥!! Elegant design outfit (sic). The third user wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 Overloaded hotness (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Beautiful dress of my most fav Designer on most beautiful girl of bollywood @janhvikapoor 😍 (sic).” One of them also wrote, “Grudgingly I will have to say this jhanvi looks hot here 😍 (sic).”

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be the star in the Sudhanshu Saria-directed film ‘Ulajh,’ which won a National Award. The thriller drama also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. She will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi.’

