Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Dia Mirza Exudes Timeless Charm Wearing Repurposed Necklace Made of Antique Watch Dials – SEE PICS

Dia Mirza is the true embodiment of the phrase – beauty in simplicity. She has always encouraged and promoted eco-friendly ways of living. Voicing for the environment Dia Mirza became the stop shoper for an event at Lakme Fashion Week Day 2. The second day’s theme was sustainability and all the designers put their best wardrobe forward. But what made Dia Mirza’s attire unique and stand out was the beautiful piece of antique around her neck. Speaking of the timeless charm that she has up her sleeve, Mirza wore a stunning necklace made of antique watch dials. Yes, you read that right. A necklace made of watch dials! What a timing (pun intended)

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Check out the astounding and innovative concept

Take a look at the marvellous piece that was handcrafted by Amit Hansraj.

She posted on her social media with few beautiful lines capturing the essence of the attire for her. “Love is a verb

It ain’t a thing, It’s not something you own, It’s not something you scream” – John Mayer (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

These innovations and creations not only leave us in awe but also encourage to take a step towards sustainable fashion.

