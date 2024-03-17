Home

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Tripti Dimri Exudes Peak Elegance in Fully-Sequined Skirt And Strapless Corset- See PICS

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Tripti Dimri Exudes Peak Elegance in Fully-Sequined Skirt And Strapless Corset- See PICS

On Saturday, Tripti Dimri set the ramp ablaze with jaw-dropping strapless gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The diva walked for the renowned designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil.

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Tripti Dimri Exudes Peak Elegance in Fully-Sequined Skirt And Strapless Corset- See PICS

The new-age crush, Tripti Dimri never fails to captivate the audience with her ultimate fashion sense. Last night, the Animal actress set the ramp ablaze at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. Besides her elegant walk, one couldn’t take eyes off her stunning ensemble. Tripti walked for the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, and here’s what she wore for the glamorous night. Take a look!

Last night, Tripti displayed her elegant walk in a strapless gown. The ensemble featured a fully-sequined form-fitted skirt with a lace-corseted strapless top. To amp up the jazz, she donned a pair of lace gloves, adding an oomph element to her showstopper look.

TRIPTI DIMRI RADIATES GLAMOUR AT LAKME FASHION WEEK 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Tripti Dimri ditched all accessories and still managed to take centerstage with all spotlights on her. For the beauty department, she opted for smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour, perfect brows and glowing skin. Lastly, her side-parted open locks added a perfect allure to her sequin-studded ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripti Dimri National Crush 💌 (@_triptidimrii_)

Day 4 at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was a star-studded affair that witnessed several Bollywood divas walk the runway as showstoppers for various well-known Indian designers. The eventful, but fashionable day saw talented designers such as Varun Chakkilam, Sakshi Bhati, VIKA by Arvind Ampula, Siddhartha Tytler, Anushree Reddy & Ritika Mirchandani, Saaksha & Kinni, Gauri and Nainika and more.

