Lakme Fashion Week 2024 Viral Video: Creativity Peaks as Designer Presents Exquisite Jewellery Collection Via Drag Performance

Lakme Fashion Week Day 3 witnessed creativity and innovation at peak as Valliyan's designer decided to showcase her collection via a beautiful drag performance.

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Creativity Peaks as Designer Presents Exquisite Jewellery Collection Via Drag Performance With Insect Like Characters -Viral Video (PC: LakmeFashionwk/Instagram)

The fashion street is glittering with creativity as new-age designers are driving the world to a new dawn of glamour, style and innovation. The Lakme Fashion Week 2024 is already underway and the day 3 witnessed a brilliant drag performance that had society, economy and style weaved together. Valliyan , a luxury jewellery brand showcased their ‘spacebug’ theme jewels in a performance.

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: A Drag Performance to Showcase Jewels -Watch Video

According to the designer, “Inspired by Society 5.0, which marks a shift in our society and economy towards a new paradigm. The collection attempts to balance economic development with resolving societal and environmental problems. Industry 5.0 which refers to People working alongside robots and smart machines. Creating a new VALLIYAN world.”(sic)

Vallian’s collection 5.0 jewellery presentation – with insect like drag characters inspired by the ‘spacebug’ looking jewellery pieces.

