Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan set the stage on fire in Manish Malhotra creations

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan brought glamour to the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2026, turning into showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday in Delhi. The actors walked the ramp i

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Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khuranna walk for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week (PC- Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan brought glamour to the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2026, turning into showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday in Delhi. The actors walked the ramp in striking black outfits, showcasing the designer’s take on modern Indian luxury. The showcase, titled ‘Manish Malhotra Luxury Prêt 2026’, was held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi as part of Lakmē Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The show marked Manish Malhotra’s return to the Lakmē Fashion Week runway after nearly three and a half years. His latest collection featured modern silhouettes, flowing drapes, metallic details and intricate embellishments. It also introduced Manish Malhotra Menswear Luxe Prêt, alongside the label’s occasionwear, fine jewellery and accessories.

Read more: Nitanshi Goel blends traditional craftsmanship with modern glamour at Lakm Fashion Week 2026

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Ayushmann Khurrana’s look

Ayushmann Khurrana opted for an all-black ensemble that combined classic tailoring with detailed embroidery. He wore a black shirt with a tailored jacket featuring silver-toned floral and ornamental designs across the shoulders, lapels and sleeves. He paired the jacket with black trousers and polished black shoes. The look balanced a clean silhouette with statement detailing, reflecting the collection’s contemporary approach to menswear.

Sara Ali Khan’s dramatic black outfit

Sara Ali Khan made a statement in a black couture-inspired outfit featuring a strapless bodice with an asymmetrical neckline. The fitted corset-style top was decorated with floral embellishments in metallic and multicoloured tones. She paired it with a flowing black skirt, while a sheer black drape added movement and drama to the look. Sara kept her hairstyle sleek and simple, with a centre parting, allowing the outfit to remain the focus.

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Ayushmann and Sara to share screen space in ‘Udta Teer’

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to appear together in their upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.