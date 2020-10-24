On Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week 2020 Digital First Season Fluid Edition, designer Amit Aggarwal’s showcased his latest festive fashion edit, “First Light.” It was an exotic explosion of fashion, colours, silhouettes, designs, construction, and glamour that burst into a line of astral hues. Also Read - Gen Next Designers on Virtual Lakme Fashion Week: Will Miss Taking A Bow in Front of Live Audience

The calming ambience of the collection, presented visions of stars, floating planets and earthy images to further accentuate the beauty of the designs. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: Designer Gaurang Shah's Ode to Yesteryear Singer Taramati

Amit’s line was creatively based on a strong fabric foundation with organic Indian Chanderi and Matka silk merged with the designer’s expert industrial hand weaving techniques that were inspired by the traditional basket weaves.

To further enhance the celestial beauty of the clothes, Amit incorporated the Leheriya technique that projected imagery of orbiting spirals in space. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: Kartik Aaryan Turns Showstopper For Designer Manish Malhotra's 'Ruhaaniyat', Looks Sharp and Glamorous

The amazing confluence of highly technical materials with the precision of Indian karigars, turned the collection that featured a mélange of swirling lehengas, exotically created saris and fabulous separates into a perfect festive wear offering for the coming season.

Talking about his collection, Amit Aggarwal said, “As we experience the world through the safety of our homes, stars continue to twinkle, and space remains vast and undisturbed. I dream of escaping into this gossamer freedom and wanted the collection to capture that sense of beauty. To me, it was fascinating to experience celestial weightlessness comes to life through highly technical material and precise karigari.”