Lakme Fashion Week: On Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week Digital First Season Fluid Edition, ace designer Amit Wadhwa paid homage to the age-old Indian fabric of freedom, Khadi, by giving it a recreated image with his collection 'RE-image-IN.'

Devoting his designing skills to just Khadi, Amit went on the conscious clothing path but aimed at the festive wear season. The garments for men and women were perfectly visualized to give a fashionable balance between craft and culture.

For the male dresser, layering played a major role as Khadi and tissue were innovatively used for jackets. It was the emphasis on layering that gave men’s wear their unique fashion direction. A lemon Bundi with tiny embroidery was topped on an asymmetric pale blue kurta and pyjamas.

The pale-yellow woven Khadi was ideal for a shawl collar button less Bundi over a mandarin collar kurta. Amit brought a pale pink horizontal striped sherwani, grey bundgala jacket, black 2-button evening coat over a black dual-toned, glittering kurta and belted button less deep ink blue jacket with loose salwars for added excitement. The designer then showcased an asymmetrical kurta that brought a stylish twist to men’s wear. Merging shimmer with solid tones and adding an exaggerated, long, front, panel to kurtas, Amit gave ethnic wear a fashion-forward touch for men.

For the stylish women, Amit offered an assortment of beautiful, Khadi, handcrafted saris with stripes and varying weaves. But it was the choli that Amit emphasised with unconventional additions. While they were either with long/short sleeves or halter styles, Amit added stylish elongated bibs or topped the choli with a buttonless, hip length, waistcoat. There were also practical styles with Peter Pan or shirt collars that will delight the high-powered women executives on the go.

The colours were a mix of festive hues as green, pink, and blue were merged with black, brown, and grey. With the hand-woven textiles as the base of the collection, Amit Wadhwa creatively ensured his collection “RE-image-IN” for men and women, spelt not only timeless clothing but was also fashionably comfortable.