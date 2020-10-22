Lakme Fashion Week: National award-winning fashion designer Gaurang Shah has launched his collection Taramati on Day 1 of the first digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week. Textile expert Gaurang has also championed slow fashion from the very start. From the start, his design mostly includes intricate woven weaves, embroideries, and surface techniques. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent in Rs 1,35,000 Pastel Blue Chanderi Lehenga, Pearls for Cousin's Wedding in Manali

Gaurang's "Taramati" collection of 30 grand, heritage, and handwoven saris from the Golconda era was an enthralling experience. Inspired by 'Taramati" an artisanal ode to the legendary courtesan who dazzled the Seventh Sultan of Golconda, Abdulla Qutub Shah, Gaurang showcased a treasure trove of saris, which brought the legend's romantic narrative to life with the extraordinary weavers' skills.

There was a masterful merging of complex designs created by master weavers and enhanced by surface

embroidery in a rainbow of hues that moved melodiously from beige, wine, green, yellow, and then

struck the high notes with rich purple and pink.

When it came to the traditional weaves of India from all corners of the country, Gaurang allowed his

creativity boundless freedom. His design sensibilities brought in a newfound accent for the intricate ikat,

superb Kanchi, graceful Patan and then moved to reinvent the glory of Kota, gentle Uppada, glorious

Banarasi, stylish Kani, dramatic Venkatagiri and the timeless Paithani in the traditional complex

jamdaani weave.

The weaves were an imaginative blend of silk, gold, and silver threads that gave the “Taramati” saris a

timeless appeal. The intricate crafts that further highlighted the stunning weaves, included the popular

Aari, delicate Chikankari, pretty petit-point, popular Kasuti, amazing Shibori, elegant Kantha, colorful

Kutch embroidery, classical Parsi Gara work that was juxtaposed cleverly onto the textiles.

To the graceful movement of dancers dressed in luxurious white Anarkali, the collection with its myriad

artistic touches was a visual delight. Clusters of flowers on a white sari with a broad red border, an

amazing cross-stitch embellished creation with a woven shot silk edge and another white woven beauty

with Parsi Gara work were breathtaking.

Soon the collection moved to pastel tonal saris with discreet embellishments, while a striking vermillion

wonder was given a rose-red Parsi Gara work edging it and a gorgeous ikat had a magnificent multi-hued

weave.

Talking about his collection, Gaurang said, “This collection is about India’s glorious weaving heritage; ‘Taramati’ is a spectacular collage of unique captivating nostalgic romantic narratives through an extraordinary artisanal interpretation of the finest hand-crafted textiles, with a reassurance that our vast living culture of textile crafts is still practiced. Each saree is an art, keeping these legends alive.”

