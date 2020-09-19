The most celebrated fashion event of the year, Lakme Fashion Week will take place digitally this year due to the current pandemic. The announcement was made recently on their official Instagram handle and it was revealed that the event will happen in October. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Shoes & Socks Cost More Than The Price of All Your Shoes Put Together

The post saw a video, with models walking the ramp in stunning designer outfits from the previous fashion weeks. The caption read, “Introducing Lakmé Fashion Week’s first-ever digital & season-fluid edition. Coming soon to a screen near you! (sic).” Also Read - COVID-19 Implications: Patients Suffering From COVID-19 Are Facing Cardiac Issues

The official handle of Lakme Fashion Week in a separate post revealed the dates of the coveted fashion show. The first-ever digital and season-fluid edition show will be held from October 21 to October 25. The caption read, “Catch the most celebrated fashion event of the year, in an all new digital avatar from 21st to 25th October. Stay tuned for more! (sic).” Also Read - RIP Sharbari Dutta, The Woman Who Revolutionised Men's Fashion And Combined Art With Ethnicity

The event will host state of the art curated shows and will be held on a high-tech virtual platform. Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme in a statement told PTI, “With the first-ever digital edition, Lakme Fashion Week will be reinvented to continue to enable the business of fashion, create new experiences for audiences and put the spotlight back on the future of fashion.”

“Lakmé Fashion Week is synonymous with being a platform that encourages and elevates talent and creativity. The fashion industry today needs a conscious new direction to sustain in the Covid-19 era and we hope to create this space for the industry to thrive and flourish. With a digital platform, we will bridge gaps between national and international audiences & buyers while continuing to support and nurture the design community,” Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at IMG Reliance told PTI.

Lakme Fashion Week has always promoted new and young talent, with the current circumstances and LFW going virtual will it be as exciting as it used to be? What are your thoughts?