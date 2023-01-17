Home

Lifestyle

Laser Hair Removal: Does it Really Help to Reduce Hair Growth? Expert Answers

Laser Hair Removal: Does it Really Help to Reduce Hair Growth? Expert Answers

A majority of people opt for laser hair removal. Here, we tell you how it can be a good option.

Laser Hair Removal: Does it Really Help to Reduce Hair Growth? Expert Answers (Source: Freepik)

Laser hair removal means a procedure wherein a concentrated beam of light (laser) is used to get rid of unwanted hair. It is used to remove unwanted facial and body hair temporarily, but multiple laser hair removal surgeries may be required to permanently remove hair follicles. In some cases, the patient may require more than one session to remove all hair follicles from the desired area. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics spoke to India.com and briefs us about the laser hair treatment and is it really effective? Read on to know!

How Does it Works?

The laser hair removal procedure involves the use of a light beam to destroy the root of the hair. When the frequency of the laser light matches that of the melanin in the follicle, it destroys the follicle’s ability to produce more hair. Each treatment area takes about 15-20 minutes. Following that, patients may experience redness and swelling, which usually subsides within a few hours. Some people’s skin becomes irritated and dry after each treatment session, which can be alleviated by using moisturizers.

Is Laser Hair Treatment Really Effective?

You will be surprised to know that this procedure will dramatically reduce hair growth and one won’t see the embarrassing hair sprouting out for months or years. Moreover, even if the hair crop up then it will be hardly any, and often be lighter in color and you will not have to worry about your appearance.

The other advantage of laser hair removal is that one can get it done anywhere on the body and quickly without spending much time. Legs, back, underarms, bikini line, stomach, and face are some of the common parts where this procedure is carried out. It is safe and effective and there are negligible side effects of this procedure if any. This procedure will easily help to remove hair from the bikini areas and no pain when compared to waxing.

Furthermore, the treatment gets less painful with each session as the hair growth reduces. Laser will rightly target dark, coarse hairs without damaging the surrounding skin. One can also notice permanent hair loss when the sessions are about to end. You must ensure that you get the procedure done under a trained expert , so as to get the best results.