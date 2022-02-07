The passing away of the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, has plunged the entire nation into grief and a sense of immense loss. The news of the loss of the “Nightingale of India” has left millions of Indians heartbroken.Also Read - Bookmark These Easy Grooming Tips For Valentine's Day by Shahnaz Husain

The void left by her in the world of music will never be filled. Her immortal and incomparable voice will continue to delight, soothe and comfort generations of Indians for all time to come. Indeed, she is one of India's greatest treasures. How can we ever forget iconic songs like "Ay Mere Watan ke Logo," which she sang as a tribute to our Indian soldiers who laid down their lives to defend our country? Like many others, I too treasure the memorable moments when I met her, especially when I received the "Woman of the Millenium" Award from her.

The Award will always remain close to my heart because I received it from the singing legend. Today, I not only wish to grieve and remember her, but I also want to celebrate her life and the worldwide glory she has brought to India. Lata Mangeshkar and her legendary voice will remain in our hearts forever.