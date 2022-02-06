Lata Mangeshkar’s Love For White Saree Was Inevitable: 5 Pictures of Melody Queen in White Sarees

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. She was a cultural icon and national treasure who recorded songs in more than a thousand Hindi films in 80 years of her singing career. The classical-trained singer was the most-in-demand singer. Died in a Mumbai hospital, she sang not just in Hindi but in almost every other Indian language, that lilting voice emoting for actors down generations, from Madhubala to Preity Zinta and scores of others in between.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Death: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Celebs Reach Legendary Singer’s Mumbai Home

Apart from singing, the melody queen also put considerable care and effort into her appearance. The singer was often spotted wearing a plain white saree with her pallu wrapped high around her neck and shoulders with a red bindi. When she used to perform live on stage, she used to prefer a white saree with a coloured border. Her wardrobe was filled with the finest handloom sarees and diamonds. The singer shunned bright colours and makeup which symbolised purity.

The image of the soft-spoken woman dressed invariably in white and pastels with diamonds sparkling in her ears, perhaps the only concession to her wealth and fame, has withstood the years. The singer didn't let her clothes draw attention away from her voice.

Not just the finest handloom sarees, Mangeshkar was also fond of diamonds. In an interaction with the Telegraph, the singer said, “With my first income, I bought gold jewellery for my mother, for myself I got a…specially designed diamond and ruby ring with ‘LM’ on it. I still have that ring. It’s one of my most prized possessions.” It was in the year 1947, and according to the report she spent Rs 700 on it.

The melody queen was discreet and subtle in her dressing and expressed her choices with diamonds and the colour white.

Lata was awarded the Bharat Ratna,India’s highest civilian honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award and a host of others.

May her soul Rest in Peace!