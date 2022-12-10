Latest Antibiotics Not Working On Bacterial Infection Raising Fear Of High Mortality Rate: WHO Report

The Carbapenem group of drugs, i.e., the latest antibiotics are not working resulting in the death of the patient.

WHO report: 127 countries of the world have shared the data on the speed of neutralization of anti-microbial resistance, i.e., antibiotics in their country with the WHO and based on this data, a report on the situation has been prepared. The name of the report is “Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS)” Report: 2022, i.e., GLASS REPORT.

THE RESULTS OF THE REPORT ARE WORRYING

For the first time, it has been found in the report that 50% of the serious patients admitted to the hospitals are being infected by two bacteria named “Klebsiella Pneumoniae” and Acinetobacter spp. The infection is also reaching the blood. It was also revealed in the report that in 8% of patients, the Carbapenem group of drugs, i.e., the latest antibiotics are not working resulting in the death of the patient.

Carbapenem antibiotics are broad-spectrum drugs. These are the latest generation antibiotics that work broadly on many bacterial infections simultaneously. The carbapenem group includes the strongest and newest antibiotics, such as imipenem, meropenem, ertapenem, and doripenem.

60% of Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections are resistant to drugs. This is an STD, i.e., a sexually transmitted disease.

MANY ANTIBIOTICS ARE NOT WORKING

Many antibiotics are not working in 20% of cases of E. coli bacteria. E coli bacteria are most commonly found in urinary tract infections. 1st and 2nd generation antibiotics are not working in the treatment of this infection.

In the report, it was assessed how many changes have taken place from 2017 till now, i.e., till 2022. There has been a 15% increase in the number of cases till the infection reaches the blood as compared to earlier.

In the case of two bacteria, the average drug neutralization is more than 42% (E. Coli) and 35% (MRSA). But researchers believe that this rate is higher in poor countries and middle-income countries. In fact, in this case, the case of developed countries is better in terms of sharing data from every hospital. After analyzing their entire data, it was understood that the rate of neutralization of these bacteria was found to be 11% and 6.8% in rich countries.

Many hospitals in poor countries do not share data. Therefore, based on the available data, it has been found that the rate of the ineffectiveness of antibiotics is increasing in developing countries.

ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF 10 BIGGEST THREATS FACING THE WORLD

Antibiotic resistance has been recognized as one of the 10 biggest threats facing the world. According to Lancet, in 2019, 12 lakh 70 thousand people died worldwide due to the non-working of antibiotics. That is, this is the period in which the patient will be admitted to the hospital, then he will be at risk of infection with bacterial infection from the hospital. Medicines will be prescribed to the patient but the medicines will not work and the patient will die.