Are you obsessed with the latest beauty trends? If yes, you must be aware of dolphin skin. For those who do not have any idea about it, dolphin skin is a makeup trend which is doing round on Instagram. It makes your skin look super hydrated and clear. These days, celebrities and netizens are crazy about getting the enviably glow and fresh skin just like dolphins. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor: Refreshing Change to go Sans Make-up

A make-up artist called Mary Phillips is the one who coined the term ‘dolphin skin’. He is an ambassador for Iconic London. According to him, a dolphin’s skin is slippery and slick. And, to get a dolphin skin means getting a shiny and eye-catching look. To achieve this perfect all-over glow, you will need a good highlighter. Let’s know the steps to flaunt an amplified glowing skin. Also Read - How to do Smokey Eye Make-up, Easy Step-by-Step Tutorial is Here