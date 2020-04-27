Are you looking for a light and fashionable outfit to slay in, this summer? Do you wish to welcome the scorching heat in gorgeous breezy sarees? If yes, we have compiled some of the most popular Bollywood printed saree looks for you that have been opted by celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan among others. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears a Stunning Saree With Nick Jonas to Beat Her Quarantine Blues Amid Lockdown

These B-town ladies know how to exude cool vibes during summer. Without wasting much times, let's see a list of glamorous yet comfortable saree looks that you can go for this summer and leave people mesmerised.

Katrina Kaif’s Pink Floral Saree Look

This is a perfect outfit to wear in summer. See how beautiful this floral Sabyasachi saree looks. Katrina loves wearing pastel coloured attires and she can be seen slaying in this ethnic outfit that she has paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse. To complete the ethnic look, Katrina opted for a sleek pink belt with a golden buckle.

Deepika Padukone’s Digital Print Saree Look

This is a stunning Sabyasachi creation worm by Deepika Padukone. You can opt for this digital print saree for a summer wedding. This traditional Indian outfit will make you look ravishing. You can complete your look the way Deepika has done in the picture, She has opted for a pair of statement earrings and bangles. Also, the diva kept her hair tied in a bun. The actor kept her make-up subtle with a winged-eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Sara Ali Khan’s Bandhani Saree Look

This gorgeous orange saree draped by Sara Ali Khan is perfect for a haldi ceremony. The 24-year old actor created storm on social media with this ethnic look. The diva teamed up her attire with a bright pink half-sleeved blouse and golden bangles. She also styled her look with a glossy lipstick, a hot pink potli bag, and a small bindi.