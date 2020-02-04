American industrialist and the founder of the Ford Motor Company, Henry Ford has rightly said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80.” Age should never be considered as a factor to stop learning. It is not a limitation. Learning is a life-long process that must be continued until the later stage of life. “One you stop learning, you start dying”, says Albert Einstein.

If you think otherwise, here we shed some light on the importance of learning even in the older age.

Keeps you healthy

Continuous efforts to improve skills and abilities or keep on acquiring knowledge has been associated with various health and social benefits. It helps in keeping your brain sharp. Continuous use of your brain can improve your memory significantly. If we talk about mental health, learning gives you a purpose to live. Also, continued learning improves your overall being by providing you satisfaction in life, the ability to cope with challenges wisely and bringing positive changes in your personality and thinking.

Boosts your brain’s cognitive function

Learning provides mental stimulation to the brain and keeps it cognitively active. By cognition, we mean mental processes like problem solving, attention, memory, making decisions, understanding language, etc. It is not necessary to only read books in order to boost your cognition. You can also involve yourself in learning new activities like gardening, painting, cooking new dishes, photography, etc. These basic activities can help you remain mentally healthy.

Gives you emotional support and makes you socially active

Learning enhances self-esteem which makes you more confident to go out and involve yourself in discussions. The more you read, the more you acquire knowledge and the more you sound intellectual. And, this is the quality which is loved by others. Learning new things can improve your decision making abilities and self-efficacy too.