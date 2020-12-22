While the entire world is still reeling from the major upheaval caused by the COVID-19, it seems that Coronavirus is not the only cause of concern now. If reports are to be believed, a deadly brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri is spreading gradually in the U.S. due to climate change. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Reports 19,556 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Daily Cases in Months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the range of these brain-eating cases are now advancing northwards, as more cases were reported in Midwestern states than before. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Bans Gatherings At Beaches, Resorts, Pubs For New Year Due To COVID-19

What is Naegleria fowleri and how does it affect people? Also Read - President-elect Joe Biden Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot on Live Broadcast

These brain-eating amoeba are found in fresh water and soil, including lakes and streams. Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the ameoba enters the body through the nose. This typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers. The Naegleria fowleri ameba then travels up the nose to the brain where it destroys the brain tissue, as per CDC.

Can You Get Infected By Drinking Contaminated Water?

CDC clears the air and says you cannot be infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking contaminated water. They emphasized that in rare instances, Naegleria infections may also occur when contaminated water from other sources (such as inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or contaminated tap water) enters the nose.

Symptoms of Naegleria fowleri

If the deadly brain-eating amoeba enters the body through the nasal membranes and penetrates to the brain- it can cause migraine, hyperthermia, stiff neck and vomiting, then dizziness, extreme fatigue, confusion and hallucinations.

In what water temperature does it occur?

The amoeba grows best at higher temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) and can survive for short periods at higher temperatures, says CDC.

A new study was published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases and it said that the spread of this brain-eating amoeba can happen due to the rising temperature and recreational water presentation- for example, swimming in lakes, lakes, waterways or stores — from 1978 to 2018. They detected around 85 instances of N. fowleri that met their standards for the examination, as per Wion News.

The report states that so far the most of the cases were reported in the southern states. However, six were reported in the Midwest, including Minnesota, Kansas and Indiana. Of these six cases, five happened after 2010, the report said.

The uplifting news: there have just been 34 contaminations announced in the US over the most recent 10 years, as per CDC information.

The examination, which inspected CDC information from 1978 to 2018, found that new cases moved northwards at about 8.2 miles every year.

“It is conceivable that rising temperatures and resulting increments in recreational water use, for example, swimming and water sports, could add to the changing the study of disease transmission of PAM,” the paper read.