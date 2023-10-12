Home

Legend of Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand – Its Significance For Hindus And Why Has PM Modi Paid a Visit There?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his prayers at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Know why this sacred place holds a special significance for Lord Shiva devotees.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand to seek blessings at Parvati Kund. Dressed in white traditional attire with a matching turban, Modi ji offered prayers at the sacred place while playing a power drum and conch shell. He also performed aarti at the Shiva Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingbod.

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Parvati Kund, Uttarakhand

VIDEO | PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. He also sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at this place. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/SCxEZHsX5L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2023

Sharing some more glimpses from Parvati Kund. pic.twitter.com/knqEzDpa6U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2023

Parvati Kund is a sacred and lesser-known destination. While it may not be as famous as some other pilgrimage sites in the region, it holds its own unique charm and historical significance. It is believed that Goddess Parvati meditated here for a long time to win Lord Shiva’s heart.

Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh: Historical Significance of The Holy Place

Parvati Kund is an important pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Shiva. The site has great spiritual significance and is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati mediated.

It is located near the town of Gangotri and is a place of religious significance in the region. Devotees visiting this sacred place take a ceremonial dip in the hot water spring, which is considered spiritually purifying.

Every year thousands of devotees come to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The holy pilgrimage site of Parvati Kund is located around 5,000 feet above sea level. Hence, the place is usually cold, and the weather can be very unpredictable at times.

The area around Parvati Kund is known for its stunning natural beauty, with snow-capped mountains, lush green meadows and the glistening Kund itself. Despite holy significance, the place also offers trekking opportunities, attracting adventure enthusiasts who want to explore the Himalayan Landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 42,00 crore in Pithoragarh.

