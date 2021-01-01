Exuberant, confident, and social. These are three words that perfectly define Leos who are born between July 23 and August 22. They are known to be naturally born leaders and have a charm that’s hard to beat. Leos usually know how to stay away from the chaos and keep things in balance. But, will it remain the same way even in the new year? If you are a Leo and want to know what the year 2021 has for you and what are the things that it will unfold for you, you must read further. Also Read - Astrological Predictions 2021: Difficult New Year For Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo And Taurus

Renowned astrologer and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani speaks about how the new year will turn out to be for Leos on love, work, health, and other fronts. Let’s know a bit about that.

Love

This year, your love life will be related to finance. This means you may get a new job then get into a relationship and look after your partner financially. Also, your relationship may get affected negatively due to some stress associated with your career. If you are single, you may get into a relationship and also resolve issues with your partner in the year 2021.

Career

You will be focused on your career in the year 2021 and will experience growth. Also, you will get success in this year post-June on the career front. You will be guarded as far as finances are concerned. And, you may not spend as lavishly as you should.

Family

There could be a new emotional beginning in your family life. Also, you may take a big decision with regard to your family life. In the year 2021, you will have to learn to balance your emotions and relationships.

To know the complete prediction, watch the video below: