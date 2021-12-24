During COVID times, with half the face covered by a mask, there is less emphasis on lipstick and more emphasis on eyes. So try to accentuate your eye make-up, this festive season. Here are some tips for your party make-up. If we think of one colour, it would be black eye liner, which can be combined with other colours. Coloured shadow and liners are catching on. Pastel eyeliners, in blue, yellow and even orange are in along with bold and bright eye shadow colours getting popular.Also Read - 5 Delectable Almond Recipes You Must Try This Christmas

Almost any colour can be mixed with black eyeliner, like pink, orange, green and blue shadows. For party night, gold, silver and bronze shadows can be mixed with black. For example, black and purple, or black and blue liners can be used together. It is a bold look with bold contrasting colours. There are many kinds of eyeliners, like the new gel eyeliner. Or you can go for pencil eyeliner, or kohl. But, the liquid eye liner would be easier to apply and also combine with other colours. Don't forget mascara.

First apply a light shadow over the eyelid and a dark one in the crease of the eyes. Light grey on the eyelid would look glamorous. Apply a line of black eye liner close to the lashes on the upper lid. A useful tip is to smudge the liner and then apply it again. Extend the liner outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes. Then use another colour close to the black liner, also extending it. Use plenty of mascara. In fact, black shadow on the outer corners of the eyes can also help to achieve the same look. If you join it with the crease line, it is easier to create the winged eyes look. For the lower lid, apply liner as close to the lower lashes as possible, but start from the middle of the lower eyelid and take the line towards the outer eyes. Then apply the other colour, the same way. Instead of black, you can use navy blue with grey, or green with mauve, or dark grey with lilac. Apply lots of mascara.

These are some of the tips for eye make-up. See what suits you and try it out at home. One learns from trial and error. Also, practice makes perfect! Get it just right before your party!