Everybody wants to look young. However, ageing is a natural process, yet, there is no denying that long-term skin exposure to various external agents can accelerate the ageing process. These include factors such as pollution, radiation from the sun, using products with harmful chemicals, dietary and lifestyle issues, etc. However, the good news is that it's possible to slow the effects of unnatural ageing . Just like a bottle of wine that gets finer with the passage of time, so can you. All you need is a clean and holistic skincare regimen that can help you maintain a healthy skin and age gracefully. Shikha Dwivedi – Msc. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, shared 10 tested tips that can help you age with natural grace.

10 Lifestyle Tips That Can Help You Age Naturally and Gracefully:

It is essential to devote sufficient attention to your skin for which, it is important to choose the right products to apply. Using clean plant based products and ditching products with harmful chemicals protects the natural glow of your skin. Ensure that you use plant based anti-ageing products for your skin. Don’t forget to involve wearing sunscreen and protective clothing in the sun as well as going for annual skin cancer checks.

It has been seen that regular exercise can strengthen your bones and muscles which ultimately help in making your skin healthier. Moreover, physical activities and workouts of any kind aid the body in sweating out various toxins from the skin, thereby, making you appear younger and vibrant.

We are what we eat. This holds perfectly true for our skin as well. It is recommended that you eat a clean, green, and natural diet that consists of fresh fruits and vegetables, mushrooms, berries, whole grain cereals, healthy fats, etc.

Your mental health reflects directly on your skin. Therefore, a happy and stress-free mind is a must if you wish to age gracefully. There’s nothing like a positive outlook to help you feel good both within and without, like accepting the fact that ageing is a natural phenomenon and must happen.

Sitting idle at a particular spot is bad news for your skin. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the most notorious causes behind failing skin health and unnatural ageing. Make sure you stay active everyday by going on walks, runs, hikes, cycling, etc.

Harmful habits such as smoking and drinking can also lead to unnatural ageing and wrinkle formation in the skin. For alcohol, it is best to regulate your daily intake to the recommended amount which is one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Regular sound sleep is not only important for your mental and physical health but for your skin as well. It is essential that you get an optimum seven to eight hours sleep every night to stay bright and active the next day.

Make sure you are meeting your daily nutritional requirements. If you are deficient in essential nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin D which are important for supporting a healthy skin. If your everyday diet is unable to extend the required nutrition, it is suggested that you supplement it with organic and clean supplements only.

Along with your body, it is also necessary to keep the brain active. It not only keeps the nervous system healthy but also supports greater communication between different parts of the body thus increasing coordination and balance. This keeps the body overall fit and healthy in the long run.

Lastly, it is essential to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day. It is important that you drink at least 3-4 liters of water every day to maintain the necessary water content in the skin.

Overall, to obtain a healthy and graceful ageing, one should adopt a holistic wellness approach. Ensure that you add a daily anti-ageing routine for your skin which consists of application clean, plant based beauty products along with consumption of plant based collagen builder for holistic nourishment and complete collagen boost from the inside and out.