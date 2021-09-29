Embarrassed about wearing that cute mini dress because of your dark knees? And we often overlook our elbows and knees during our daily skincare routine. Dark elbows or knees occur when they accumulate darker skin than the rest of the body. This usually happens because of an accumulation of dead skin cells, hyperpigmentation increased because of excessive exposure to sun or certain skin conditions.Also Read - Skincare: Say Hello to Glowing Skin With These Simple Tips by Shahnaz Husain

While these conditions can impact any other part of your skin, your elbows and knees are more sensitive and vulnerable as compared to other parts of the body. But did you know you can lighten your knees and elbows naturally by following an exfoliation and moisturization routine? Here are few home remedies which can help:

Lemon

Lemon is the best exfoliator. It is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants and also has bleaching properties. All you need to do is cut a lemon into halves, squeeze the juice, and scrub both your elbows and knees with it. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse it with water. After this, you can apply any moisturizer of your choice.

Turmeric

Haldi or turmeric is great for lightening skin. It has curcumin that helps in regulating excessive production of melanin in the skin, as per a report in Pinkvilla. You can take 2 tablespoons of gram flour and 1 tablespoon of turmeric and mix it with 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Apply the paste on your elbows and knees and leave it for 20 minutes. Remember to wash it off gently in a circular motion. You can follow this remedy twice a week for the best results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is loaded with all the goodness in the world. It is great for moisturizing and has skin-lightening properties too. Not just that, it can also take care of your damaged skin cells and dryness. Take aloe vera leaf and extract the gel and mix it with a small cup of dahi (yoghurt). Gently apply it on your knees and elbow. You can leave the paste for 30 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water. If you don’t have dahi, you can opt for honey or milk.

Follow these home remedies and see the difference.