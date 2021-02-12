Mood swings, irritability, and lack of energy are not just the signs of menopause in females but males too. Yes, they go through this phase too. Male menopause is commonly known as andropause. It occurs due to changes in the level of the male hormone called testosterone. Its level drops with age. Testosterone is produced in a man’s testes and does more than just fueling his sexual drive. This hormone keeps men mentally and physically energetic. It also maintains their muscle mass and helps during a fight-or-flight situation. Also Read - Early Menopause May Cause Type 2 Diabetes

Male menopause is different than female menopause in many ways. Firstly, not all men experience this phase in life. Secondly, their reproductive organs do not shut down completely after hitting menopause, unlike women. In an interview with IANSlife, Dr. Chandrika Kulkarni, Consultant Obstetrician Gynecologist and fertility specialist; Cloudnine Group of Hospitals said, “Unlike menopause in women, when hormone production stops completely, testosterone decline in men is a slower process. The testes, unlike the ovaries, do not run out of the substance it needs to make testosterone. However, subtle changes in the function of the testes may occur as early as age 45 to 50 and more dramatically after the age of 70 in some men.” Also Read - Early Menstruation Linked to Increased Menopause Symptoms

Male menopause is characterized by signs including decreased motivation, difficulty concentrating, low energy, increased body fat, erectile dysfunction, infertility, reduced libido, reduced muscle mass etc. Also Read - Did You Know Males Hit Menopause Too? Know Everything About This Condition

Diagnosed And Line of Treatment For Male Menopause

It is recommended to test older men for low testosterone levels only if they have signs or symptoms. If an initial test shows low testosterone, the test should be repeated to confirm the results. The initial treatment for symptoms of male menopause is making healthier lifestyle choices like following a healthy diet, doing exercise regularly, taking adequate sleep, reducing stress level etc.

These lifestyle habits can benefit all men. After adopting these habits, men who are experiencing symptoms of male menopause may see a dramatic change in their overall health. It’s normal to experience a decline in testosterone levels as one gets older. For many men, the symptoms are manageable even without treatment. If the symptoms are cause hardship, consultation with the specialist is advised. They can provide recommendations to help manage or treat symptoms.

Hormone replacement therapy is another treatment option. However, testosterone replacement therapy has its own potential risks and side effects. Replacing testosterone may worsen prostate cancer and increase the risk of heart disease.

With Inputs From IANS