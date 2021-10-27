Dabur, FabIndia and many other brands are currently facing the wrath of online trolls, asking the makers to boycott the ‘controversial’ campaign. Now, it seems that the keyboard warriors are onto another mission to bring brand Sabyasachi to its knees, forcing them to boycott the Fine Jewellery collection photoshoot. The photo shoot features the mangalsutra collection.Also Read - Sabyasachi x H&M: What is The Whole Outrage, How it Exposes Cancel Culture And Fast Fashion

The brand’s official Instagram handle shared a few glimpses of the new collection. The caption on the official handle described the new designs as, “a Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and ‘the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings, and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx and black enamel.’

In the photoshoot, a plus-size model can be seen in a black bra, a bindi, and wearing two mangalsutras while hugging a man who’s posing shirtless. However, not all were impressed with the photo shoot. Troll patrol dropped everything to attack the new photoshoot. One user wrote, “No Kamasutra without mangalsutra,” another user wrote, “This kind of advertising is not at all expected from Sabyasachi,” Not just that, a user went onto say, “Lol I thought this was intimate wear and then I read your description intimate fine JEWELRY”, “What are you exactly advertising ? No one will wear this jewellery now coz you have shown the world the if I wear that jewellery I must be some cheapo! please take care of your campaigns,” wrote another Instagram user.

In the past too, Sabyasachi has faced social media outrage and threats of boycotts. The designer was called out for promoting fast fashion when he had launched his collection with H&M. What are your thoughts on Sabyasachi’s ad promoting his fine jewellery collection?