Do you know that the skin on your lips is much thinner than the skin on the rest of your body, it is easy for them to become dehydrated and chapped. This is a common condition caused by an excess of melanin. Lip hyperpigmentation can be caused by factors such as smoking, lip sucking, too much cafeine, lack of hydration and allergic reactions. As a result, it is important to take the best possible care of them. Even a flawless face can be instantly aged if the lips are dry and withered. Here are five home remedies that you should definitely follow to get those healthy and glowing lips.

5 Home Remedies To Get Plump And Supple Lips:

Lemon and Sugar Scrub: An easy lip care remedy is to combine a teaspoon of sugar with a few drops of lemon. After applying the scrub, massage your lips in a circular motion for a few minutes before washing it with warm water.

Honey: Honey an excellent moisturizer that can soften and remove dead skin cells from the lips. For soft, supple lips honey can be applied daily. A simple honey and sugar mixture can also be used to scrub the lips. The mixture can be rinsed off the lips the next morning after it has been applied.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is an excellent remedy for your lips. Aloe gel can be used as a lip mask or combined with turmeric powder to make a paste. Apply the mixture to your lips and wait at least 10 minutes before rinsing. This can be done twice or three times per day.

Toothbrush exfoliation: Toothbrushes are not only good for your teeth, but they are also excellent for exfoliating your lips. And, believe us, it’s easy! All you have to do is apply petroleum jelly to your lips and then exfoliate them with a toothbrush with soft bristles. For five minutes, gently run the brush over your lips in circular motions. Now, rinse your lips with warm water and reapply petroleum jelly.

Almond Oil: Almond oil has numerous benefits for the lips, including softening, moisturizing, and cleansing. Almond oil contains sclerosant and emollient properties that aid in the removal of dead skin cells. It is also high in vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent for soft and supple lips.