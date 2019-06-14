Chicken is one of the most wholesome sources of protein and other nutrients. It is excellent for your overall health. Here are some delicious chicken recipes that will sort out your weekend meals.
Masala Meatballs
Serves: 2
300 gm chicken breast boneless
5 gm green chilli
50 gm onion chopped
10 gm coriander
100 gm tomato
1 no egg
2 gm jeera powder
2 gm coriander powder
2 gm chat masala
2 gm red chilli powder
5 gm lime juice
20 gm garlic
2 gm salt
10 gm butter
50 gm cornflour
METHOD OF PREPARATION
Meatballs
1. Fine mince chicken breast.
2. Add half chopped onion, garlic, fresh coriander and green chilli.
3. Add whole egg and corn flour and seasoning.
4. Mix all the mixture well.
5. Boil water in a pan.
6. Make marble size balls and drop into the boiling water one by one.
7. Cook for 5 minutes and strain.
8. The meatballs are ready.
Masala
1. Heat butter in a frying pan.
2. Add remaining chopped onion and garlic, sauté till golden in colour.
3. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till mashed and cooked well.
4. Add jeera powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and chat masala, add salt
5. Add cooked meatballs and toss till masala get coated.
6. Finish with fresh coriander.
By Chef Kuldeep Garude, Executive Chef, Elior India
Badami Murgh Kheema
Serves 4
Preparation Time: 20 mins
Cooking time: 10 mins
Ingredients
Oil – 1/2 cup
Cinnamon – 1 no
Jeera – 2 tsp
Bay leaf – 1 no
Peppercorn – 5 nos
Onion chopped – 1 cup
Chopped ginger – 1/4 cup
Chopped garlic – 1/4 cup
Green chilly chopped – 1 no
Chicken mince – 400 gms
Salt – 1 & 1/2 tsp
Turmeric – 1 tsp
Red chilly powder – 1 & 1/2 tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
Kasoori methi (leaves) – 1 tbsp
Tomato chopped – 1 cup
Yoghurt – 2 tbsp
Green coriander chopped – 2 tbsp
Almond (toasted and broken) – 1/2 cup
Method
- Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaf and whole spices. Then add chopped onions and cook till they just turn brown. Add chopped ginger, garlic and green chilly. Sauté and add 1/2 cup water.
- Now add turmeric, red chilly and coriander powder. Cook for a minute and add yoghurt. Sauté and once the moisture evaporates, add the chicken mince along with salt. Sauté for 5 mins.
- Then, add in the tomatoes and saute till chicken is cooked completely. Add kasoori methi and some water and cook again till oil surfaces. Mix in the toasted almonds for taste and crunch, garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot.
By Chef Kunal Kapur