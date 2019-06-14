Chicken is one of the most wholesome sources of protein and other nutrients. It is excellent for your overall health. Here are some delicious chicken recipes that will sort out your weekend meals.

Masala Meatballs

Serves: 2

300 gm chicken breast boneless

5 gm green chilli

50 gm onion chopped

10 gm coriander

100 gm tomato

1 no egg

2 gm jeera powder

2 gm coriander powder

2 gm chat masala

2 gm red chilli powder

5 gm lime juice

20 gm garlic

2 gm salt

10 gm butter

50 gm cornflour

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Meatballs

1. Fine mince chicken breast.

2. Add half chopped onion, garlic, fresh coriander and green chilli.

3. Add whole egg and corn flour and seasoning.

4. Mix all the mixture well.

5. Boil water in a pan.

6. Make marble size balls and drop into the boiling water one by one.

7. Cook for 5 minutes and strain.

8. The meatballs are ready.

Masala

1. Heat butter in a frying pan.

2. Add remaining chopped onion and garlic, sauté till golden in colour.

3. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till mashed and cooked well.

4. Add jeera powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and chat masala, add salt

5. Add cooked meatballs and toss till masala get coated.

6. Finish with fresh coriander.

By Chef Kuldeep Garude, Executive Chef, Elior India

Badami Murgh Kheema

Serves 4

Preparation Time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 10 mins

Ingredients

Oil – 1/2 cup

Cinnamon – 1 no

Jeera – 2 tsp

Bay leaf – 1 no

Peppercorn – 5 nos

Onion chopped – 1 cup

Chopped ginger – 1/4 cup

Chopped garlic – 1/4 cup

Green chilly chopped – 1 no

Chicken mince – 400 gms

Salt – 1 & 1/2 tsp

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Red chilly powder – 1 & 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Kasoori methi (leaves) – 1 tbsp

Tomato chopped – 1 cup

Yoghurt – 2 tbsp

Green coriander chopped – 2 tbsp

Almond (toasted and broken) – 1/2 cup

Method

Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaf and whole spices. Then add chopped onions and cook till they just turn brown. Add chopped ginger, garlic and green chilly. Sauté and add 1/2 cup water. Now add turmeric, red chilly and coriander powder. Cook for a minute and add yoghurt. Sauté and once the moisture evaporates, add the chicken mince along with salt. Sauté for 5 mins. Then, add in the tomatoes and saute till chicken is cooked completely. Add kasoori methi and some water and cook again till oil surfaces. Mix in the toasted almonds for taste and crunch, garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot.

By Chef Kunal Kapur