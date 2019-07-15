Monsoon calls for some delectable bingeing. Instead of calling in food from outside, why not try whipping up these delicacies at home? Treat your family to these delish recipes by Chef, Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli.

Calamari Fritto

Ingredients:-

• Squid rings 110 gm

• Tempura flour 60 gm

• Lemon half 1 no.

• Parsley 10 gms

• Refined flour (Maida) 20 gm

• Semolina 20 gms

• Sweet chilli sauce 20 ml

• Garlic confit 5 gm

• Salt to taste

• Dijon mustard 5 gms

Procedure:-

• Marinate the squid rings with salt pepper and mustard paste.

• Dust the squid rings with refined flour and semolina.

• Dip in the tempura batter & deep fry it till golden in colour.

• Serve it with a lemon half, garlic confit Thai chilli sauce and parsley sprig.

Oats & Onion Fritters

Ingredients:-

• Oats 50 gm

• Rice flour 20 gm

• Ragi Flour 20 gm

• Fresh coriander 3 gm

• Sliced onion 100 gm

• Chopped spinach 20 gm

• Ginger 2 gm

• Turmeric 1 gm

• Red chilli Powder 1 gm

• Curry Leaves 1 gm

• Oil 300 ml

• Salt To Taste

Procedure:-

• At first, soak the Oats in hot water and keep aside for about 4-5 Minutes, Mix ginger and green chillies to a coarse paste.

• Now add the remaining ingredients rice flour, ragi flour, freshly chopped coriander, chopped spinach, sliced onions, chopped curry leaves, and Indian spices with the soaked oats and season well.

• Make fritters out of the batter.

• Now heat the oil and deep-fry it until gets golden brown in colour.

• Serve it with mint chutney.

Barbeque Corn On the Cob

Ingredients:-

• Corn on the cob 500 gm

• Paprika powder 20 gm

• Brown sugar 30 gm

• Worcestershire sauce 20 ml

• Red wine vinegar 30 ml

• Black pepper powder 2 gm

• Tomato ketchup 50 gm

• Salt to taste

Procedure:-

• In a blender, combine brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce. Season with paprika, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.

• Marinate the cob with the above marinade and rest it for 10 minutes.

• Pot the cob on the skewer and roast it on a pit fire barbeque.