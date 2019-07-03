If you are the sort who likes to order your food from restaurants frequently, you need to stop right away. While ordering in food is convenient and fast, it is very unhealthy. Food from outside is almost always too oily, has too much sodium and could be laced with artificial colours to make it look more appealing. Here are some recipes by celebrity nutritionist and Pilates instructor Radhika Karle.

Lauki soup

Ingredients

1 cup chopped lauki

11/2 cup chopped potatoes

1 tsp ghee

2 tbsp chopped onions

2 tbsp cooked sweet corn kernels

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tbsp chopped celery

This under 30 minute bottle gourd or lauki soup recipe brings to you health in a bowl. Combined with some bread, it’s perfect for the monsoons.

Method:

Combine all the vegetables along with 4 cups of water in a deep pan.

Boil on a medium flame for 20 minutes. Keep aside to cool.

Blend in a mixer till smooth and strain using a strainer.

Heat the ghee in a non-stick pan, sauté the onions for 2 minutes on a medium flame.

Add the soup and let it cook on a medium flame for 10 minutes.

Add the sweet corn, salt, and black pepper.

Serve hot garnished with celery.

Healthy peach cobbler

Ingredients:

4 diced peaches

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp almond extract

1 tsp cinnamon ground

¾ cup old fashioned oats

¼ cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp peanut butter

Method:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium bowl, toss together the diced peaches, cornstarch, almond extract, and cinnamon until thoroughly combined.

In a separate bowl mix together oats, flour, and peanut butter

Spread the peach mixture into a pan and evenly sprinkle the oats mixture on top.

Bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes or until the peach juice is bubbling and the oats mixture turns golden brown.

For the best results, let the crumble rest for 2 hours after coming to room temperature before serving to allow the juices to thicken.