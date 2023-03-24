Home

List of Delhi-NCR Restaurants to Celebrate Navratri & IPL With Family And Friends

Celebrate the nine-day long festival Navratri and IPL season with these restaurants in Delhi-NCR

We are beyond thrilled as two of the most significant celebrations – Navratri and the IPL are in full swing. In India, both of these are observed with joy and fervour. Navratri, the much-anticipated festival’s nine-day celebration began on March 22 and will end with Ram Navami on March 31. People celebrate the festival by fasting in Goddess Durga’s honour. In recent years, IPL in India has become a festival where people gather, watch matches and celebrate together. Thus, if you’re seeking locations to celebrate Navratri and watch IPL with friends and family, visit these restaurants in Delhi-NCR.

Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Celebrate Navratri

Karigari: Karigari owned by celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is one of the best restaurants in Delhi NCR. The uniqueness of this place lies in the lip-smacking food served here and the amazing interiors. So if you are looking for a place where you can find Navratri delicacies, then do check out Karigari.

The Barbeque Company: The Barbeque Company is popular for its amazing laid-out menu and delicious food. It has made its name for its extensive buffets which are popular among the masses in Delhi-NCR. So for Navratri do check out Barbeque Company. It has an extensively laid out menu for Navratri which includes paneer malai tikka, samak rice pulao, kuttu ki puri, shahi paneer, sabudana kheer, apple halwa and much more.

Tamarind: This is one of the few places in Delhi NCR which does not have amazing food but beautiful interiors too. If you are looking for a place to enjoy with friends and family, do check out Tamarind.

Bikanervala: Bikanerwala is known for serving Navratri-specific delicacies. From Navratri special thali to falahari badam cutlet to shahi kofta, Bikanervala has it all. Kuttu aloo bonda, kuttu paneer pakoda, and falahari masala aloo chaat are a slew of favourites for many among other titbits.

Haldirams: Haldiram is one of the oldest restaurants that has started the concept of special Navratri combos. Their thali includes Kuttu Koi Poori, Sabudana Papad, Makhane Ki Kheer and all things suitable for fasting. Haldirams special thali is an absolute must to try this festive season. Other lip-smaccking snacks include paneer tikka, kuttu papdi chat, aloo tikki, platters. Also, the desserts have several options like upvas rasgulla, upvas cham cham, and upvas rasmalai combos.

Satvik: Sattvik is one of the best vegetarian restaurants in Delhi. Their Navratri special thali features a regal range of dishes, including Aloo Jeera, Sabudane Ki Kheer, and Singhare Ki Subzi. It perfectly captures the spirit of Navratri with its calm atmosphere and delectable meals.

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square: Experience the mélange of festive flavours by feasting on a special Navratra thali curated by our chefs to mark this auspicious occasion. The special Navratra Thali at Glasshouse restaurant features Kesari Lassi, Aloo Moongphali Tikki, Chene ki Tarkari, Jeera Aloo Tamatar, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Sabudana Khichdi, Samak ke Chawal, Kuttu ki Poori & Phool Makhane ki Kheer. So, if you want to dine out during this period, head to Glasshouse restaurant and indulge in the delectable feast throughout the festivities in a plush, modern setting.

The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi: It has crafted a unique Saatvik thali for this Navratri season. The thali features a variety of vegetarian dishes, including Jeera Lassi, Paneer Makhni, Sitafal ki Sabzi, Aloo tamatar tari, Bhuni Shakarkandi, Kuttu Ki poori, Samak Chawal, Saboodana Tikki, Aloo Chaat, Cucumber Raita, Saboodana Papad, and Samak Chawal ki phirnee. Every dish is prepared with utmost care and hygiene, ensuring a safe and fulfilling fasting experience. The thali is made from fasting-friendly ingredients and is served on an EPNS thali, which is covered with banana leaves and comes with a complimentary soft beverage.

Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Celebrate IPL 2023

Bottles And Barrels: A popular place in town for its amazing environment, lively music and delicious food. A perfect place for IPL screenings with friends where you can have a good time over good food and conversations.

Roe: A new place in Gurgaon is best for spending time with friends and family for a fun night. It has the most delectable menu and most appetising drinks and is perfect for IPL screenings.

Swirl: Swirl in a very short time has become a go-to destination for those looking for a great dining experience with their loved ones. It has a lively environment, quirky decor and scrumptious food. Do check out this place for IPL on Big Screen.

Glued: The ultimate party destination in town. Glued is popular for its lively environment. It is one of the best places to party in Noida. To add up to the fun, do visit this place in the IPL season to enjoy matches on the Big Screen with friends.

Oishii Wok: Oishii Wok is one of the Best Fine Dining Experiences in town. It has a unique and extensive menu with a huge variety of Asian, traditional Chinese and modern Japanese dishes. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, with modern and stylish decor. Oishii Wok is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family and enjoy IPL screenings

