Luxury, designer bags, and fashion are the terms that we usually associate with Bollywood actresses. These boss ladies have endless money and access to world's most expensive things. Then why shouldn't they spend on those designer pieces? Clothes and bags that the actresses own are far away from our reach. We probably have to sell our both kidneys to buy a single exorbitant bag owned by the Bollywood celebs. You don't believe us? Check yourself. Here we talk about some most extortionate bags owned by your favourite Bollywood stars.

Priyanka Chopra







This international star has a mind-boggling collection of bags. She absolutely loves fashion. The diva is seen on many occasions, making fashion statements. The actress owns a limited edition Chanel Jerry Can Plexiglass Bag that costs 8.5 lakhs. Yes, even your annual house rent won't be costing that much. Priyanka has been spotted many times flaunting her lavish label collections including Gucci, Dior, Rubeus etc.

Deepika Padukone







Deepika has a bustling career and she is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. Purchasing expensive designer bags is not a big deal for her. She always has her eyes on the latest collections and trends. One of her most expensive buys is her Celine Phantom tote bag in black croc leather. This seems to be one of her go-to pieces. The bag costs Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has various lavish arm candies and one of them is a tan coloured Hermès Birkin bag that costs around 8 lakhs. The diva has an undying love for designer bags and she keeps on showing her obsessive buys on various occasions. From Bottega Veneta to Chanel, Kareena owns bags of many popular fashion brands.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut puts fashion police on alert every time she opts for an outfit or a handbag. The diva loves ethnic attires and is mostly seen in some stunning outfits that she pair up with most expensive bags. In this picture, you can see her holding a Lady Dior Lambskin bag that costs around Rs 3,10,000.