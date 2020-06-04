With changing seasons and years, fashion also keeps changing. Though there are a few outfits and accessories that remain forever classy and trendy, others lose their charm gradually. Here, we are going to tell you about a list of accessories that are presently in trend and demand. Owning and keeping them in your closet is a must if you love to be called a fashionista. Fashion lovers are known to change their taste as per the changing style. From footwear to handbags, and outfits, here are some top trending pieces that should be a part of your wardrobe. Also Read - 3 Forever Trending Outfits That Can Raise Your Style Meter

Chunky Boots

This is the best sleek option to go for if you are donning a feminine dress or casual jeans. Chunky boots are extremely comfortable and can make you look effortlessly stylish. You should preferably opt for a pair of these footwear during rainy or winter season. For an ultimate sassy look, you can wear them with a mini skirt. Also Read - How to Experiment With Colours in Your Style: Tips to Combine Unusual Colours in Your Outfit

Bucket Bags

These bags have yet again become trendy. You can carry a bucket bag while going for shopping or if you are travelling. Bucket bags can go well with denims or any casual outfit. You can opt for them if you are going to meet a friend. Also Read - Wait, What? Kylie Jenner Dons a Quarantine Outfit Worth Rs 49 Lakhs?

Large Chain Necklaces

A large statement chain necklace can completely enhance your look. A stunning piece of jewellery does a lot to your appearance. From chunky designs to delicate pieces, and oversize necklaces, you can pick any as per your choice. They can go well with a blazer, high neck top, or even with a sweater.

Wide Waist Belt

It is one of the most versatile accessories to own. A wide waist belt can make an over-sized outfit look perfectly in shape and can change its look for good. You can don it with almost anything including a skirt, dress, pants etc. These belts are something that can never go out of style. So, do keep this staple accessory in your closet.