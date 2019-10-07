In today’s busy and advanced world, mental healthcare has taken a backseat. Sleepless nights, unbalanced diet, tonnes of responsibilities and a perpetual sense of tiredness, isn’t it what constitutes our routine? I am sure, it pretty much does.

Such a situation appears to be more challenging for women in their mid-life. It is well-supported by a recent number of studies talking about how women are more prone to chronic depression and other mental health problems in comparison to men. Also, according to WHO, “Depression is not only the most common women’s mental health problems but may be more persistent in women than men.”

This is where the need for self-care not only arises but also becomes the most important concern of the hour. So, here are some of the ways in which a woman of modern times can balance her health well, along with her other commitments:

Listen to your body

Amidst a daily dose of work pressure, casual sexism and the clinging self-hatred for not meeting targets in the workplace, it is very crucial to listen to the body. Mindfulness is considered to be the first step towards self-recovery as it helps in nurturing good mental health by providing emotional stability and resilience. One of the best ways to practice mindfulness is through meditation. It makes it much easier to let go of that frustration and pent-up negative energy that makes us feel cranky and irritated.

Exercising your way through the day

Physical activity can do wonders when it comes to kickstarting the day with motivation and energy. It not only improves our cardiovascular health but also proves helpful in lowering stress levels. It even makes one look and feels good in one’s skin. Further, it keeps you fit and active all day long.

Plan to eat healthy and timely

It not only comes quite handy to plan out the diet for the day but is also an efficient approach to schedule a balanced meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Moreover, it is a good way to incorporate all the essential nutrients required by the body in daily meals.

Adopt a good sleeping pattern

A good sleeping pattern proves conducive in restoring the energy lost while performing tasks of the day. In addition, it is a good habit which can help in dealing with insomnia or daily fatigue. So, go to bed on time to not hurt your spine!

Declutter your mind

It is as important to keep your mind clean as your body. A muddled mind is the most debilitating and distracting space that makes it difficult to pay attention to any task. To regain a sense of a free mind, it is important to express ourselves. Be it through writing, maintaining a journal or indulging in conversations, pouring or sharing thoughts turns out to be of great help.

So, do not let those silent whispers replace the screams of your body while slipping into your nightdress. Make a conscious choice to self-care as it is never too late to play fair.