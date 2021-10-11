Mindfulness is the ability to be present, aware, and be of the current moment fully so. It can be made possible by maintaining moment-to-moment awareness of our feelings, sensations, thoughts, and other aspects of our environment, gently, without judgement. It allows you to acknowledge and better accept the experiences and reality as they are.Also Read - Ankita Konwar Sheds Light on Minimalism, Sustainability, Mindfulness, And Responsible Living

What are some of the benefits of cultivating the habit of mindfulness?

Improves psychological and physical well-being

Improves clarity of thought (with lesser time spent on rumination)

Reduces stress levels in day-to-day life

Improves resilience in facing challenges and adversities

How does one cultivate the habit of mindfulness in daily life?

Being mindful involves being intentional about your actions and behaviour. There are specific changes you can make to work towards this state of intentionality and awareness:

Build pauses throughout your day – these could be brief 5-minute breaks you take through the day, amidst various tasks you engage in. Those 5 minutes can be used to reflect on what you have been doing, why have you been doing it, as well as a check-in with yourself on how you feel within that given moment or observing any sensations in your body

Eat mindfully – Eat without distraction and being aware of every bite of food you take (the aroma, the texture, the specific flavours in each bite, and so on)

Practice gratitude – End your day with a few minutes spent on reflecting experiences from the day that you feel grateful for. You can record these in a journal and keep adding to it each day. Being grateful is an approach that helps build mindfulness over time making you more observant and aware of your experiences as well as adding to your overall well-being.

Start your day intentionally – use the first 10-15 minutes of your day once you wake up to take a pause, be aware of your current state of thoughts, and set a purpose to the day before rushing into the routine or giving into your phone. You can also start your mornings by practising a few minutes of meditation via guided sessions on apps like Cult.fit.

Regulate screen time – it can be challenging to restrict the use of devices to an ideal time limit with the changing nature of work and living post the pandemic. However, identifying the times when you give in to the temptation of mindlessly scrolling through social media applications, or continue to binge-watch content beyond your sleep hours can drastically help you consume media more mindfully

Being mindful is a skill set that may take a while to learn (and master) but it is filled with benefits once the practice can be a regular part of your life. The easiest way to get started is to use your breath and bodily sensations as the more concrete tools of observation to start from. Exploring mindfulness-based meditation practices can also be a useful starting point.

(Authored by Shama Shah, Therapy Lead, Cult. fit. She is a psychotherapist with a decade long practice across various aspects of mental health care and awareness.)