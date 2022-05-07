Lock Upp Finale Season: Kangana Ranaut’s Lock-Upp is one of the most popular and entertaining reality series in the country, and the first season is coming to an end today. This show is full of twists and turns, which is why the audiences are fascinated by it. The show has effectively captured the attention and kept the audience engaged, from being India’s most-watched OTT show to witnessing surprising revelations by some of the most talked-about celebs. The first season of Lock Upp received very engaging feedback from its viewers, thanks to the addition of popular contestants and unexpected twists every week.Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Munawar-Anjali Dance on 'Break-Up' Song; Payal Rohtagi Performs on 'Desi Girl' - Watch

For the big day, bold and beautiful Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed her grand finale outfit look. She is known for her bizarre wardrobe choices and shines in every outfit effortlessly. This time, the diva opted for a bold look that is raising the bar to another level. Let's take a peek at the Dhaakad actor's finale look that she pulled off with oomph.

Kangana Ranaut wore a white off-shoulder shimmery sequin gown by designer Yousef Al Jasmi. The gown features a high-slit, plunging neckline, and long puffy sleeves. Keeping it minimal, she accessorized it with a silver diamond necklace, studs along with diamond rings. She amplified the glam quotient with her smokey eye makeup look, light bronzer, and neutral lip shade. To complete her look, the actor went for a sleeked roll bun that gave her a heavenly vibe.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s bold look from Lock Upp grand finale:

Seems like Kangana’s fans are loving her finale look. One of her fans wrote, “The diva, amazing look”. Not just her fans drooled over her sparkly look but also can’t wait for the finale episode. She captioned the image as, “Bad ass finale tonight …. Find out who will be the winner of India’s biggest reality show, Lock Upp season one … tonight at 10:30pm @altbalaji @mxplayer”.

The digital reality show Lock Upp has been making a splash for a while now, and is all set to announce the winner today. The show has now reached 200 million views and is considered one of the most popular reality series on OTT. Lock Upp is live-streamed 24 hours a day, seven days a week on ALTBalaji and MX Player, allowing viewers to interact with the participants directly. For more information about the show, stay tuned to ALTBalaji and MX Player.

What do you guys think of Kangana’s look? Who do you think will win the finale trophy of Lock Upp?