Do you like shaking your booty on beats? Are you currently feeling like grooving to the sound of music? Go ahead. Nothing can be better than this to keep yourself fit and fine during the lockdown. Dancing doesn't only vanishes your stress and makes you feel good but also takes a good care of your health.

Whether it is belly dance, hip-hop, ballet, or jazz, every dance move can provide you physical and mental benefits. Isn't it an exciting way to transform your life? If yes, what are you waiting for? Play your favourite tune and start shaking your body. Meanwhile, here we list down a few health benefits that dancing provides.

Helps in Weight Loss

If you wish to burn some calories and shed those extra kilos, choose a dance style with intense movements. Dance moves are actually a type of aerobic exercise that can help you in weight loss, says a research published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or you are suffering from chronic depression, dance is what can help you get back to your healthy self. All the mentioned ailments are associated with cardiovascular problems that can be kept aside by a simple act, dancing. All types of dance form make great cardio workouts and can improve your heart health.

Boosts Your Brain’s Ability

If you wish to improve your cognition power, all you need to do is to hit a dance floor. When you dance, your brain areas that are responsible for controlling memory, planning, and organising, improve. Additionally, it reduces your risk of developing dementia later in life, says a study published in the England Journal of Medicine.