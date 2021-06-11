Lockdown or Not – This Shaadi Season, Plan your Wedding the Hi-Tech Way

COVID-19 not only impacted the social life and psychology of humans but extensively impacted the economy of the world at large. Almost every industry took a hit, with tourism and weddings on the higher side under the current circumstances. The famous ‘Big Fat Indian Weddings’ and the Indian Wedding Industry of an estimated $50 Billion in 2020 came to a sudden halt, with no such quick revival in the given scenario. Also Read - Uttarakhand Cancels Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in View of Covid-19 Situation

During this period, many people rescheduled and postponed their weddings, complying with the guidelines issued by the government, however, some are opting for intimate at-home weddings. Amidst the pandemic, Rishika Agarwal and Navam Gupta, next-gen couple-preneurs and technophiles, introduced an app called WedHaven that aims to make weddings fun by simplifying the tasks at hand, be it for the hosts, wedding planners, or the guests. Also Read - Avoid These 5 Common Foods That Can Hamper Your Immunity

Designed in the ’pre-COVID’ era, the co-founders derived the idea of their bootstrapped start-up from the issues faced during weddings, including their own. WedHaven enables users to enjoy the true essence of the wedding by taking command and streamlining numerous tasks at hand via technology. Simplifying the workload, the app creates a digital wedding through the information provided, with details of all the events, venues, timings, real-time updates, and sending out invitations to the guests via the app. It further allows users to make co-hosts to share the duties, make custom groups, track RSVP status, collect guest images and also moderate all guest activities. Also Read - 7 Zinc Rich Immunity Boosters From Your Kitchen This Summer

As the concept of WedHaven is to make weddings fun, the functionality is not limited to the hosts only. It enables guests to join the digital wedding and helps them stay updated with the latest happenings and gets all event details and notifications, including the venue directions. The guests can even track the live location of the baraat, share their picture memories with the couple and engage with everyone on the personalized wedding wall.

At this time, the app is simplifying the tasks of planning the weddings, accordingly making lists and inviting a certain number of guests as allowed under the guidelines by the government. With WedHaven, one doesn’t have to worry about taking care of missing out on guests or forgetting the task in hand, as everything is covered under one holistic app. This makes WedHaven one of the novel Wedding Management apps for both, COVID and post-COVID times.