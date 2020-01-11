Celebrated with great enthusiasm, Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival that is observed on January 13 every year. Popular in the northern part of India, Lohri is believed to commemorate the passing of the winter solstice. Majorly, people from Hindu and Punjabi communities celebrate the occasion a day before Makar Sankranti. Marking the harvesting season in Punjab, Lohri is also called the bonfire harvest festival. Those who celebrate Lohri with much fervour know that groundnuts, rewri, peanuts, and popcorns play a significant role in the celebration.

Apart from dancing, singing, and exchanging gifts, the Lohri celebration remains incomplete without various traditional dishes. Here, we tell you about some of them along with their health benefits.

Sarson ka saag

Sarson ka saag is one of the most important Punjabi dishes made during Lohri. It is served with butter and Makki ki roti. Sarso ka saag is jam-packed with anti-oxidants like vitamins A, C, E, and K. That is why eating it can prevent any damage by oxidative stress. Also, Sarson contains iron and dietary fiber. Having it can improve your eye health and also control your cholesterol level.

Makki ki roti

As mentioned above, it is paired with Sarson ka saag. Makki is known to have innumerable health benefits. From helping in losing weight to prevent the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, and reducing the risk of various chronic diseases, Makki does it all for you. Made of corn flour, Makki ki roti is gluten-free. Also, it contains a good amount of vitamin B-complex, vitamin A, C, and K. If you wish to improve your immunity, Makki ki roti is one of the best food you can have.

Til ke laddo

Til ke laddo is warm and is packed with an array of benefits. Due to the presence of phytosterols in it, Til can lower your cholesterol level. Also, it can improve your digestion, maintain blood pressure, and boost skin and hair health.