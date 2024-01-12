Home

Lohri 2024: 5 Easy and Delicious Recipes for a Flavorful Celebration

Lohri 2024: This Lohri, celebrate the festival with friends and family by binging on these amazing traditional recipes.

Recipes For Lohri 2024

The harvest festival is just a few days away and this festive time of the year calls for lip-smacking dishes. Lohri is the time of happiness celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. The auspicious festival is on its way to fill our lives with joy and warmer days. The Lohri is celebrated with great excitement and the festivity includes bonfires, dance, and unlimited delicious food to fill your tummy as well as your soul. From Makke Ki Roti to Sarson Ka Saag, this joyous festival’s staple food includes all the desi dishes that every Indian household relishes. Lit up your Lohri party with these 5 scrumptious recipes:

5 Food Recipes To Try On Lohri

Gur Ka Halwa

To make Gud or jaggery ka halwa, heat ghee in a pan, and roast some wheat until it turns golden brown.

In a separate pan, dissolve grated jaggery in water and strain it.

Slowly add jaggery water cooked wheat, and stir continuously. Cook until it thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.

Add cardamom powder and roasted chopped nuts in ghee in the halwa. Cook until it reaches a shaping consistency.

Garnish with more nuts and serve warm to your guests.

Sarson Ka Saag Makki Ki Roti

To make this traditional Punjabi delicacy, boil some mustard greens and spinach and blend it into a puree.

In a pan, heat ghee, and saute chopped onions, ginger, and garlic. Add the puree that you made earlier season it with salt, red chilli powder, and garam masala and cook it until it’s ready.

For Makki Ki Roti, make a dough of maize flour and cook a chapati out of it.

Serve hot Makki Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag with butter on top.

Enjoy this traditional Punjabi dish with your loved ones on the occasion of Lohri.

Peanut Chikki

Get in the festive vibes of Lohri with the sweet Peanut chikki, To make this dish, roast some raw peanuts in a pan until they turn golden.

Melt some jaggery on low heat until it reaches a running consistency.

Add the roasted peanuts to the melted jaggery and mix it well.

Transfer the mixture onto a greased surface and flatten it to make a chikki.

Allow it to cool and cut the chikki in your desire shape.

Enjoy the sweet and crunchy sweet delicacy.

Dal Makhni

To make every North Indian’s favourite dish, heat ghee and saute finely chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, and green chillies in a pan.

Add tomato puree and cook it for some time. Then, add 1 tsp each of cumin, coriander, garam masala powder, and salt as per your taste.

Add the boiled lentils and beans to the paste and let it cook for some time.

For richness and flavour, add cream at the end and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve Dal Makhani with naan for a scrumptious and flavorful meal.

Chole Bhature

To make Punjabi spicy delicacy, cook soaked chickpeas with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and some spices. Simmer until the chickpeas are soft and the flavours are blended into chole.

For bhatura, mix all-purpose flour, yoghurt, baking soda, and a pinch of salt to make the dough. Allow it to rest, then make a chapati out of it.

Deep fry bhatura until it turns golden brown and puffed.

Serve the tasty chole bhature to your loved ones and garnish it with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon for a delicious taste.

So what are you waiting for? Invite your friends to your house on Lohri and treat them with these finger-licking dishes.

