Lohri 2024: When is Lohri? Jan 13 or Jan 14? Know The Correct Date, Time And Rituals to Celebrate The Auspicious Day

The festival of Lohri is traditionally celebrated on the 13th of January every year. However, this year, there seems to be uncertainty surrounding the precise date. Scroll down to know the right date and muhurat for the joyful celebration.

Lohri is an auspicious festival in India celebrated with great enthusiasm and cheer. The ocassion is commemorated a day before Makar Sankranti, especially by the Hindu and Sikh communities in Punjab and Haryana. The day marks the tradition of lighting a bonfire either outside homes or in an open area, using wood and cow dung cakes. As a part of the ritual, people also indulge in delectable offerings such as sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi and peanuts.

From lighting the bonfire to singing folk songs and enjoying festive foods, the day is celebrated with full enthusiasm. The festival of Lohri is traditionally celebrated on the 13th of January every year. However, this year, there seems to be uncertainty surrounding the precise date. Scroll down to know the correct date, timings and rituals for your joyful Lohri 2024 celebration.

Lohri 2024: Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the puja timings for this year’s Lohri festival are as follows:

Tritiya tithi upto 07:59 AM, January 14

Chaturthi tithi upto 04:59 AM, January 15

Brahma Muhurta: 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Lohri 2024: Rituals And Traditions

Lohri is a special festival associated with the sowing and harvesting of crops. The ocassion embraces the transition from longer nights to warmer days. It is a day of celebration of agricultural prosperity, with prayers offered to Sun god (Surya devta) and Fire God (agni) for a fruitful harvest in the upcoming season. People light bonfires, offer snacks and enjoy singing and dancing around the flames.

While circling the fire, people dance to the rhythmic beats of the dhol. This dance symbolises a collective expression of gratitude and joy for the abundance brought by a successful harvest. Lohri is more than just a festival, it’s a cultural celebration that brings communities together, enjoying delectable treats, fostering a sense of unity and shared prosperity.

