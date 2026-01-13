Home

Lifestyle

Lohri 2026: From Pindi Chole to Amritsari Kulcha, check out these 10 delicious dishes to celebrate the festival

Lohri 2026: From Pindi Chole to Amritsari Kulcha, check out these 10 delicious dishes to celebrate the festival

Celebrate Lohri 2026 with 10 traditional Punjabi dishes including Pindi Chole and Amritsari Kulcha that add rich flavour and warmth to the festive feast.

As Lohri 2026 arrives households prepare for bonfires music and warm festive meals. Beyond singing and dancing food plays a major role in bringing families together during this harvest festival. Lohri marks the end of winter and welcomes longer days making rich Punjabi dishes an important part of the celebration.

Why food matters during Lohri?

Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13 to thank nature for crops like wheat and sugarcane. Families gather around the fire offer seasonal items and pray for prosperity. Traditional food represents warmth gratitude and togetherness making it central to Lohri celebrations.

Punjabi dishes that define Lohri 2026

Pindi Chole

Pindi Chole is a traditional Punjabi chickpea dish known for its deep spicy flavour. Cooked with whole spices and minimal gravy it is usually paired with kulcha or puri. Its rich taste and warmth make it perfect for cold Lohri evenings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Amritsari Kulcha

Amritsari Kulcha is a stuffed bread filled with spiced potatoes onions and herbs. Baked until crisp and topped with butter it is served hot with chole and chutney. This indulgent dish adds festive richness to Lohri meals.

Sarson Ka Saag

Sarson Ka Saag is a winter favourite made from mustard greens spinach and bathua. Slow cooked and full of earthy flavour it reflects Punjab’s farming roots. Served with makki di roti it remains a timeless Lohri classic.

Makki Di Roti

Makki Di Roti is a maize flour flatbread cooked on a tawa. Slightly crisp and rustic it pairs beautifully with sarson ka saag. This dish symbolizes rural Punjabi tradition and the harvest season.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani is a creamy lentil dish made with black lentils butter and cream. Slow cooking gives it a rich texture and deep taste. It is often served during festive dinners and adds comfort to Lohri feasts.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka features marinated cottage cheese cubes grilled until smoky. Light yet flavourful it is a popular starter during Lohri gatherings. Its warmth and spice make it ideal for winter celebrations.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken is marinated in yogurt and spices then cooked in a clay oven. The smoky aroma and bold flavours make it a favourite during Punjabi festivals. It is often enjoyed during Lohri night celebrations.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha is a stuffed flatbread filled with spiced mashed potatoes. Cooked with ghee and served hot it offers comfort and warmth. During Lohri it is commonly paired with butter curd and pickles.

Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa is a traditional dessert made from carrots milk sugar and ghee. Slow cooked and aromatic it is perfect for cold Lohri nights. This sweet dish symbolizes joy and celebration.

Rewari and Gajak

Rewari and Gajak are winter sweets made from sesame seeds peanuts and jaggery. Crunchy and sweet they are offered to the bonfire and shared among loved ones during Lohri.

Lohri is a festival of gratitude joy and community. By preparing and sharing these traditional Punjabi dishes families can make Lohri 2026 memorable warm and full of authentic flavour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.