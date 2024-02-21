Home

London Fashion Week 2024 Viral Video: Runway Bride Walks in Headphones Wired Together to be a Wedding Dress

London Fashions is celebrating 40 years of its genesis and the place is abuzz with some really innovative designs. among many, the runway bride in headphones stood out.

After New York, London is high on the fashion pill. Eclectic styles, and sartorial choices are all over the place as London Fashion Week celebrates its 40 years of fashion and style. Marking the 40th anniversary, the city’s fledgling labels and several designers have put their best foot forward. In the latest episode of what the most unique dress yet, a bride in headphones was spotted on the runway.

The dawn of the internet takes a jiffy to make things viral. Similarly, the bride wearing the organza dress wired with headphones cables has become the talk of the town.

LONDON FASHION WEEK 2024: BRIDE ON ORAGNZA AND HEADPHONE CABLES

Tish Weinstock wears the demi-couture silk organza wedding gown with reconstituted headphone embroidery and calfskin slipper hand-painted by Rosie Mennem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wired it girls (@wireditgirls)

Conner Ives’s show was titled “Swans”, inspired by debutante balls and featuring a cast of Ives’s friends, from schoolmates to muses Tish Weinstock and Ella Richards. Walking out with an iPod and wired headphones, dressed in a bridal gown made from organza and headphone-wire lace that was found discarded in a headphone production facility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish🌹🦇 (@tishweinstock)

Years ago Tish had gothic wedding ceremony where Ives styled her too and walking for the designer was a full circle as oer the model.

Netizens hailed the process of fabricating the dress and also were left in awe of he innovative fashion sense. Afterall, it is all about taking risks, innovating and inventing.

