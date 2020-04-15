One of the widely used oils, coconut oil is also known as a super-food. Its nutritional composition has made it perfect for boosting your overall health. Coconut oil is basically fat extracted from the raw coconut. Its topical application on face can hydrate your skin and also prevent inflammation. The oil also helps in boosting collagen production, which is good for skin. Coconut oil has health benefits too. Read on to know about them. Also Read - 'Coconut oil compounds more effective than insect repellents'

Improves Heart Health

Being rich in fatty acids, coconut oil can increase level of good cholesterol in the body and can improve heart health. It reduces your susceptibility to experience stroke and heart attack.

Helps in Weight Loss

Fatty acids present in coconut oil encourages fat burning. It also helps in calorie burning and sheds those extra kilos. If you wish to have a body of your dreams, coconut oil is what you need to opt for. This is what a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition states. This oil is also known to keep you satiated for long and reduce hunger.

Protects your skin, hair, and teeth

Coconut oil serves many purposes. It improves the moisture content of the skin and helps people with dry skin. The oil has also been found to reduce eczema. If your hair is prone to damage, apply coconut oil and see the difference. This super food helps in maintaining oral health. Swishing this oil in mouth can kill harmful bacteria and reduce bad breath.