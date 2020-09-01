Bollywood actor and action star Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak and we all know that. His strong biceps and toned mid-section are proof of how much he likes to sweat in a gym. But, did you ever think that he can do deadlifts with 200 kilos of weight? Still can’t believe that? Watch the video for yourself and get the fitness inspiration you were looking for. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Stuns Fans And Celebs With 200KG Deadlifts- Watch Video

If you have gathered enough motivation now to hit a gym, do try deadlifts after building the required body muscles and getting stronger. Here, we give you enough reasons to do deadlifts.

Deadlifts Increase Fat Burning

A deadlift is a type of resistant training that helps you lose weight. It works more effectively than dieting plus cardio. Doing deadlifts triggers the production of anabolic fat-burning chemicals in the body. Also, it improves your body’s metabolism, which is known to play a significant role in weight loss.

Improve Your Posture

Apart from providing stability and strength to your core, deadlifts target muscles that form your body posture. Doing deadlifts can keep your back straight even when you are doing daily activities.

Prevent Injury

Deadlifts offer strength to tendon and ligaments supporting muscles and reduce your risk of any getting injury. This strength training exercise can make your hamstrings and lower back muscles strong.