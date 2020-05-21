Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan seems to be prepping for entering Bollywood. The diva is pro at slaying in any outfit and making her look stand out with the right make-up. You don’t believe us? Check her Instagram profile. Also Read - Suhana Khan's Lockdown Photoshoot by Mom Gauri Khan, Sans Any Hair Styling And Makeup, Looks Glamorous - See Viral Photos

The 20-year-old popular star daughter manages to grab the attention wherever she goes with her fashion sense. The diva seems to be rising as a fashionista among netizens. She is not only perfect at picking the right attire and pairing it with stunning and appropriate accessories but also at enhancing her look through make-up. She has mastered the art of doing make-up. Her Instagram selfies are proof of that.

Below, have a look at them yourself:

In this picture, she can be seen flaunting her red lips and kohl-ed eyes. The sun-kissed beauty aspires to be in Bollywood and seems ready for the much-awaited debut.

This party look of Suhana is just perfect. She has highlighted her high points like forehead, nose tip, and cheekbones.

This fresh and fierce look of Suhana Khan is enough to leave netizens mesmerised. The young lady seems to in love with red lipstick and black kohl.