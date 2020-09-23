Needless to say, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a fashionista. The tinsel town diva knows how to keep her skin and body healthy and look stunning. If you are her ardent Instagram follower, you must have come across various small but effective tricks and tips to appear ethereal. Her obsession to lead a healthy lifestyle and keep experimenting with new looks is what makes her different than others. Let’s know some of the practical ways opted by your favourite B-town celebrity to look naturally beautiful. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Troll Who Called Her Husband Anand Ahuja 'The Ugliest', Latter Clarifies Her Account Was ‘Hacked’

Follow a Good Skincare Routine

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spends a considerable amount of time taking care of her skin daily. She likes to keep her skin clean, tone it, and later moisturize to prevent dryness and to provide nutrition to her skin. For her, keeping the skin healthy is of utmost priority. You should also indulge in at least the basics of a skincare routine that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja follows.

Apply Face Pack

Everyone should apply a good face pack to keep their skin tight and make it look glowing. A face pack supplies essential nutrients to your skin and reduces the onset of acne, pimples, and scars. During the lockdown, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a picture of herself with her husband Anand Ahuja. In the picture, she can be seen applying a face pack.

Protect Your Body From Harmful Sun Rays

Sun protection is of utmost importance. To prevent the onset of fine lines, tanning, and dullness, you should apply a good sunscreen whenever you step outside your house. Dermatologists also suggest to apply it even when you are at home. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is aware of these things and therefore follows a sun care regimen. She applies sunscreen and anti-pollution drops on her body to keep the harmful effects of UV rays at bay.