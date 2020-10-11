Actor Shraddha Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. Time and again the actor has spoken about her fitness routine and her yoga sessions. She posts her workout videos to give a glimpse of her fitness routine at home. Shraddha recently posted her home fitness routine for her Instagram fam. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh Case: Ministry Asks Channels to Not Air 'Half-Truth' or Anything 'Obscene'

She captioned the post, “Home fitness with @_praveen_nair and @maaheknair 💪🏼🏡 Thank you both for being my fitness gurus since #ABCD2!🙏 Our video call workouts have been beyond amazing ⭐️💜” Also Read - Here are 3 Easy Chair Exercises by Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar To Maintain Weight and Stay Fit While You WFH

The actor can be seen performing various postures in time-lapse snippets. From doing a plank, squats, on-spot jog to lunges, the actor nailed it all.

The actor in the past also has engaged her fans by posting several videos or posts of her working out.

Last month, Shraddha shared that she started her yoga training virtually and the results have been amazing.

“Started yoga with @nishtabijlani on 25th of June and it has been a magical and life changing journey,” the actor wrote on Instagram along with photos that give a glimpse of her yoga routine.

“We have been practicing Kriyas (internal cleansing techniques), aasanas (hatha yoga), restorative yoga (rested with props), pranayama and guided relaxation/ shavasana,” she added.

The actor has been in news lately because of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB had called Shraddha for questioning over alleged chats discussing drugs. However, the officials of the NCB have remained tightlipped on its findings after the questioning of these actors in the case as it is corroborating the statements of all the people questioned in the case so far.

On the film front, Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.