What! Will You Buy Louis Vuitton’s ‘Sandwich Bag’ Worth Over Rs 2 Lakhs? Here is What Netizens Think

The iconic French brand Louis Vuitton has launched a new 'Sandwich Bag' and is priced at a whopping cost of over Rs 2 lakhs!

Published: January 16, 2024 9:44 PM IST

By India.com Lifestyle Staff | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Louis Vuitton is a high-end luxury brand that never fails to amuse people with its creative and unique designs. The’ Sandwich Bag’ has already become the talk of the town. The iconic French brand recently put this leather bag on sale and priced it at Rs 2,80,000. Yes, you read that right! This bag was designed by Pharrell Williams the Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton.

The designer drew inspiration from regular paper bags. This mustard hued crafted from cowhide leather.  According to the website, the Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag is made from supple cowhide leather in exactly the same colour as the House’s famed shopping bags. And features the same “Louis Vuitton” and “Maison Fondée En 1854” lettering found on the bags. Inside there’s a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organized.

Louis Vuitton 'sandwich bag' (LV website)

It was launched on January 4 and the dimensions of the bag are 30cm in length, 27cm in height, and 17 cm in width.

In the age of the internet, nothing misses the eye. As the news of this innovative bag mad it to social media, netizens started making their opinions.

Check Netizens Reactions

A user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Looks like generated with AI.”  Another wrote, “It’s giving Mc Donald’s.”

“Damn, y’all got Richie rich, luxury brown bag isn’t something I thought the world needed,” said a third person.

“Perfect for Joey Tribbiani,” remarked a user. Another X user added, “Always find this stuff interesting to make everyday items like a paper bag into high fashion.” Another user on Instagram, wrote, “What I don’t quite get is where you’re supposed to carry it. The top roll has that strap where your fingers could curl around and I’m not seeing shoulder strap anchors. The fact that you can’t interact with the bag as you would a normal brown paper bag kind of breaks the illusion and surrealism of the piece. Best styling choice would be to keep it open at the top and bottle of liquor inside 😎🍾👝.”

While everyone is entitled to their opinions and beliefs, fashion and lifestyle is a space where people keep on innovating and experimenting.

