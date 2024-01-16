By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
What! Will You Buy Louis Vuitton’s ‘Sandwich Bag’ Worth Over Rs 2 Lakhs? Here is What Netizens Think
The iconic French brand Louis Vuitton has launched a new 'Sandwich Bag' and is priced at a whopping cost of over Rs 2 lakhs!
Louis Vuitton is a high-end luxury brand that never fails to amuse people with its creative and unique designs. The’ Sandwich Bag’ has already become the talk of the town. The iconic French brand recently put this leather bag on sale and priced it at Rs 2,80,000. Yes, you read that right! This bag was designed by Pharrell Williams the Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton.
The designer drew inspiration from regular paper bags. This mustard hued crafted from cowhide leather. According to the website, the Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag is made from supple cowhide leather in exactly the same colour as the House’s famed shopping bags. And features the same “Louis Vuitton” and “Maison Fondée En 1854” lettering found on the bags. Inside there’s a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organized.
