What! Will You Buy Louis Vuitton’s ‘Sandwich Bag’ Worth Over Rs 2 Lakhs? Here is What Netizens Think

It was launched on January 4 and the dimensions of the bag are 30cm in length, 27cm in height, and 17 cm in width.

In the age of the internet, nothing misses the eye. As the news of this innovative bag mad it to social media, netizens started making their opinions.

Check Netizens Reactions

A user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Looks like generated with AI.” Another wrote, “It’s giving Mc Donald’s.”

The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag. Because people who buy it will be so broke they will need to make their own sandwiches for life…🤣 pic.twitter.com/OEfVt7EIWO — Dino™ (@dinovdm) January 16, 2024

“Damn, y’all got Richie rich, luxury brown bag isn’t something I thought the world needed,” said a third person.

This is ridiculous. Louis Vuitton released a ‘sandwich bag’ and it costs more than $3,000https://t.co/sRzfWMpX9O — WindyWyoming (@windy_wyoming_) January 15, 2024

“Perfect for Joey Tribbiani,” remarked a user. Another X user added, “Always find this stuff interesting to make everyday items like a paper bag into high fashion.” Another user on Instagram, wrote, “What I don’t quite get is where you’re supposed to carry it. The top roll has that strap where your fingers could curl around and I’m not seeing shoulder strap anchors. The fact that you can’t interact with the bag as you would a normal brown paper bag kind of breaks the illusion and surrealism of the piece. Best styling choice would be to keep it open at the top and bottle of liquor inside 😎🍾👝.”

While everyone is entitled to their opinions and beliefs, fashion and lifestyle is a space where people keep on innovating and experimenting.