Valentine's day is an occasion when we all tend to shower love on the one true partner that we expect to be with us forever. However, do we even know who it is? Truth be told, parents, siblings, romantic partners are all integral to our lives, but there is only one person who truly remains with us from the first breath after birth until the last. That's our own self.

Charity begins at home, and you can only give what you have. So, this Valentine's season, take a pledge that you will always love yourself and care for your own wellness as the first priority. And no, self-love and prioritizing own wellness is not selfishness. When you practice self-care, you only increase your capacity to care for others and love them more meaningfully.

When it comes to self-love, people tend to think of it differently. Someone might imagine a relaxed manicure or pedicure. For others, the image would be of rolling around in snow as this is the perfect season for that as well. However, what self-love truly implies is to indulge in activities that keep you happy, healthy, good-looking and enhance your capacity to love others.

Do you know what gives you that power?

The food you eat, or if we say it correctly, the food you should eat! We all love food. It is essential for not only our taste buds, but also our survival. However, every bite that we take, every sip we drink, is important for not only our physical health or appearance, but also for how we feel and our self-perception.

Read on to find out how you can transform yourself into the best version of yourself, by the power of self-love and the right nutrition.

We are able to be at our confident and happy best when we have full faith in our physical abilities, mental sharpness, and love the way we look and feel. That’s where the physical state of being is paramount to our wellness and success.

Would you be happier and more confident if you look clean, in good shape, free from any disease, pain or when you feel lethargic, face health and fitness issues and are not in love with your physical appearance?

Let’s make this Valentine’s Day, a self-love day, and the best way to start is by switching our diet to a plant-based routine. As you would know, the need today is to eat food that gives us the right nourishment, vitality, and is good for our environment also. Plant-based nutrition scores perfectly on all these parameters. While animal farming is one of the biggest causes of green house gas production that is leading to global warming, plants work to reverse the damage. If that’s not a good enough reason to consider the switch then there is more.

Food items that we consume have a direct impact on our physical and mental health. Lack of clean nutrition makes us feel sick, sluggish, and even depressed or angry at most times. However, when we eat food that fulfils our body’s need for nourishment, minerals, vitamins and makes our immunity better, we also become more joyful and radiant.

When we switch to a plant-based diet, it is not that we are going to deny ourselves the pleasure of eating. It is just about altering the food items we eat to integrate the delicious, natural and clean items that enrich our physical and mental self.

Here are some of the things people experience when they switch to a plant-based diet:

Reduction in problems like headaches, bad skin, brittle hair and nails, fatigue and lethargy

Better and more rejuvenating sleep

Feeling of contentment and love

Better digestion, and other bodily functions

Improved immunity

Feeling energetic and capable of doing more quality work

Greater ability to observe, learn and share knowledge

Superior flexibility and ability to do tasks that seemed too difficult in the past

Better body shape and disappearance of problems such as obesity or malnutrition

Better social engagement and positive approach to things

Superior emotional intelligence

We can go on and on, but what you need to now know is what you should eat to enjoy these benefits. Typically, plant-based whole food items, fresh fruits, and vegetables are recommended alongside healthy intake of water, a bit of exercise, and quality sleep.

However, not all of us can cook or at times we tend to miss out on eating a balanced diet even if we are aware and willing to do so. In such a scenario, the best option is to go for 100% natural, plant-based clean food supplements. Nowadays, you can easily get high-quality green food items that are delicious and easy to consume. These include superfood supplements, work out supplements, hair and skin supplements, weight loss products, and dietary supplements that come in paste, powder, yummy gummies, and other forms.

Consuming such items would provide you with adequate quantity of proteins, vitamins, fibre, minerals, and other nutrients required to keep the body and mind fit and cheerful.

Just embrace yourself and take a step towards being better you with self-love practiced through consumption of plant-based nutrition.

(Article by Rishubh Satiya, Co-Founder, Plix)