Loved Ananya Panday's Birthday Dress? Here's The Price of Her Stunning Beachwear

Ananya Panday shared pics from her 25th birthday celebrations in Maldives. The actress's breezy maxi dress has set the internet ablaze. Here's how much it costs.

Ananya Panday is known for her impeccable sense of fashion. The actress effortlessly conquers the world, whether it’s casual chic or traditional elegance. Recently, the young actress celebrated her 25th birthday in Maldives and shared a glimpse of her special day on social media. Her birthday diaries featured delectable cakes, scenic resort images and breathtaking landscapes, delighting her followers. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was her stunning beach dress. Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in a multicoloured backless dress. Moreover, we also got the details on the price of her birthday outfit. Keep scrolling to find out!

Ananya Panday Dumps Inside PICS From Her 25th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The Dream Girl 2 actress adorned a multicoloured cut-out maxi dress featuring spaghetti straps, metallic hooks attached on the front, plunging neckline and backless detailing. She chose to keep it minimal with dainty silver earrings and multiple rings. She styled her silky locks with soft wavy ends and left them open. A minimal no-makeup makeup look with a dewy base was just the right choice for Ananya’s outfit.

Loved Ananya’s birthday dress, here’s where you can find the actual outfit. You can purchase the dress from the SHIVAN & NARRESH website under the name SOLSCAPE PLEATED CUT-OUT MAXI at a price of Rs 47,950. This stunning dress is perfect for a breezy day or a beach outing.

Your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s Birthday Dress?

